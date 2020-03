BRIEF-OMV Expects Total Upstream Production At About 500 kboe/d In 2020

March 26 (Reuters) - OMV AG:

* UPSTREAM: EXPECTS TOTAL PRODUCTION TO BE AROUND 500 KBOE/D IN 2020 (2019: 487 KBOE/D), DEPENDING ON THE SECURITY SITUATION IN LIBYA

* DOWNSTREAM: IN 2020, THE REFINING INDICATOR MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE USD 5/BBL (2019: USD 4.4/BBL)

* DOWNSTREAM: TOTAL REFINED PRODUCT SALES ARE FORECASTED TO BE ON A SIMILAR LEVEL TO 2019 IN 2020 (2019: 20.9 MN T)

* NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY IT AT THIS MOMENT, SUCH IMPACT IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE OUTLOOK ABOVE

* OUTLOOK 2020: ORGANIC CAPEX (INCLUDING CAPITALIZED EXPLORATION AND APPRAISAL EXPENDITURE AND EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS) IS PROJECTED TO COME IN AT EUR 2.4 BN (2019: EUR 2.3 BN) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)