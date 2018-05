May 3 (Reuters) - OMV AG:

* OMV CEO SEELE SAYS CURRENTLY, NEW U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA HAVE NO EFFECT ON OMV

* OMV CEO SEELE SAYS LET’S WAIT AND SEE IF THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO SIGN AGREEMENTS WITH GAZPROM AT MEETING NEXT MONTH

* OMV CEO SEELE SAYS LOOKING TO COOPERATE MORE CLOSELY IN DOWNSTREAM WITH UAE’S ADNOC, DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER INTERESTED IN RUWAIS REFINERY Further company coverage: