April 13 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM HEALTH SAYS ON APRIL 10, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN SUPERPRIORITY SECURED DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* QUORUM HEALTH - BANKRUPTCY COURT ENTERED ORDER APPROVING DIP CREDIT AGREEMENT ON AN INTERIM BASIS ON APRIL 9, 2020

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - MAY DRAW UP TO A MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $60 MILLION UNDER DIP FACILITY Source: (bit.ly/2K35lUB) Further company coverage: