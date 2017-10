BRIEF-On assignment reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.66

Oct 25 (Reuters) - On Assignment Inc:

* On Assignment reports results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 revenue $667.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $666.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On Assignment inc sees ‍q4 2017 revenues of $658.0 million to $668.0 million​

* On Assignment inc sees ‍q4 2017 earnings per diluted share of $0.59 to $0.62​

* On Assignment inc sees ‍q4 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.74 to $0.77​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $662.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: