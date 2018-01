Jan 5 (Reuters) - On Assignment Inc:

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.17 TO $1.26

* SEES Q4 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32 TO $1.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON ASSIGNMENT - EXPECTS TO RECORD IN Q4 2017 A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $30.5 MILLION TO $33.5 MILLION OR $0.58 TO $0.64 PER DILUTED SHARE

* ON ASSIGNMENT, INC. ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED EFFECT OF NEW U.S. TAX LAW ON ITS PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED FINANCIAL ESTIMATES FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017