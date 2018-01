Jan 31 (Reuters) - On Assignment Inc:

* ON ASSIGNMENT, INC. TO ACQUIRE ECS FEDERAL, LLC, ONE OF THE LARGEST PRIVATELY-HELD GOVERNMENT SERVICES CONTRACTORS, FOR $775 MILLION IN CASH

* ON ASSIGNMENT INC - ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE TO ON ASSIGNMENT‘S 2017 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

* ON ASSIGNMENT SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY ECS FEDERAL FROM ROY KAPANI, LINDSAY GOLDBERG, A PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM