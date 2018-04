April 10 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc:

* ONDECK ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $225 MILLION SECURITIZATION

* ON DECK CAPITAL - PRICED $225 MLN INITIAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES 2018-1 FIXED RATE ASSET-BACKED NOTES IN A PRIVATE SECURITIZATION TRANSACTION

* NOTES, WHICH WILL BE ISSUED IN FOUR CLASSES, WERE PRICED WITH A WEIGHTED AVERAGE FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 3.75% PER ANNUM