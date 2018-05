BRIEF-On Deck Capital Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.08

May 8 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON DECK CAPITAL - SEES GROSS REVENUE BETWEEN $91 MILLION AND $95 MILLION FOR Q2 2018

* ON DECK CAPITAL - SEES ADJUSTED NET INCOME BETWEEN $1 MILLION AND $5 MILLION FOR Q2 2018

* ON DECK CAPITAL - SEES GROSS REVENUE BETWEEN $372 MILLION AND $382 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* ON DECK CAPITAL - SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ONDECK BETWEEN $0 MILLION AND $10 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* ON DECK CAPITAL - SEES ADJUSTED NET INCOME BETWEEN $18 MILLION AND $28 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* ON DECK CAPITAL - QTRLY GROSS REVENUE $90.3 MILLION VERSUS $92.9 MILLION