April 19 (Reuters) -

* ON ESSAR STEEL CASE, NCLT SAYS INVITATION OF SECOND ROUND OF BIDS INVALID - CNBC TV18

* ON ESSAR STEEL CASE, NCLT SAYS RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL DID NOT FOLLOW DUE PROCEDURE - CNBC TV18

* ON ESSAR STEEL CASE, NCLT SAYS BOTH BIDS HAVE TO BE SHARED, EVALUATED BY COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS BEFORE TAKING ANY DECISION - CNBC TV18

Source Text - bit.ly/2HwxmnV