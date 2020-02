BRIEF-On Feb 26, Nisource & Columbia Of Massachusetts Entered Into Agreements With U.S. Attorney's Office - SEC Filing

Feb 27 (Reuters) - NiSource Inc:

* NISOURCE INC SAYS ON FEB 26, CO & COLUMBIA OF MASSACHUSETTS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE - SEC FILING

* NISOURCE - CO & COLUMBIA OF MASSACHUSETTS AGREED TO RESOLVE U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE INVESTIGATION RELATING TO SERIES OF FIRES AND EXPLOSIONS OCCURRED IN GREATER LAWRENCE

* NISOURCE - CO & COLUMBIA OF MASSACHUSETTS AGREED TO PLEAD GUILTY IN THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT OF MASSACHUSETTS TO VIOLATING NATURAL GAS PIPELINE SAFETY ACT

* NISOURCE - UNDER PLEA AGREEMENT, CO TO PAY A CRIMINAL FINE IN AMOUNT OF $53.03 MILLION PAID WITHIN 30 DAYS OF SENTENCING

* NISOURCE SAYS CO ALSO ENTERED INTO A DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENT

* NISOURCE SAYS UNDER DPA, U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AGREED TO DEFER PROSECUTION OF CO IN CONNECTION WITH GREATER LAWRENCE INCIDENT FOR A THREE-YEAR PERIOD

* NISOURCE SAYS UNDER DPA, U.S. ATTORNEY'S OFFICE AGREED TO DEFER PROSECUTION OF CO IN CONNECTION WITH GREATER LAWRENCE INCIDENT FOR A THREE-YEAR PERIOD

* NISOURCE SAYS UNDER DPA, CO WILL USE EFFORTS TO SELL COLUMBIA OF MASSACHUSETTS OR COLUMBIA OF MASSACHUSETTS' GAS DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS TO QUALIFIED THIRD-PARTY BUYER