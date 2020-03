March 12 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc:

* EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS - ON MARCH 11, BOARD AUTHORIZED A SECOND $50.0 MILLION EXPANSION OF 2018 PROGRAM, TO $150.0 MILLION

* EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS - BOARD EXTENDED REPURCHASE AUTHORITY PURSUANT TO 2018 PROGRAM THROUGH JUNE 30, 2021 Source: (bit.ly/39NMUPg) Further company coverage: