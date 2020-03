BRIEF-On March 14, Workday Board Approved One-Time Cash Bonus Equivalent To Two-Weeks Pay For Each Active Employee Of Workday And Its Subsidiaries

March 16 (Reuters) - Workday Inc:

* WORKDAY - ON MARCH 14, 2020, BOARD APPROVED ONE-TIME CASH BONUS EQUIVALENT TO TWO-WEEKS PAY FOR EACH ACTIVE EMPLOYEE OF WORKDAY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

* WORKDAY SAYS BONUS IS EXPECTED TO ADD APPROXIMATELY $80 MILLION TO Q1 AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2021 EXPENSES - SEC FILING

* WORKDAY - BONUS WILL BE PAID DURING FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2020

* WORKDAY - ONE-TIME CASH BONUS EXCLUDES THOSE SERVING AT LEVEL OF VICE PRESIDENT AND ABOVE AS WELL AS CERTAIN SENIOR INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTORS