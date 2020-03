March 23 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY TERM LOAN AGREEMENT

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - TERM LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES BD WITH A $1.4 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - BORROWED $1.4 BILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF TERM LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY Source: (bit.ly/2WCTS5W) Further company coverage: