March 23 (Reuters) - White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :

* WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD - ON MARCH 20, NSM INSURANCE GROUP, LLC, CO’S UNIT, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KINGSBRIDGE GROUP LIMITED

* WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD - DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 OF 2020, VALUES KINGSBRIDGE AT APPROXIMATELY £120 MILLION

* WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD - DEAL CONSISTS OF ABOUT £103 MILLION IN UPFRONT CASH