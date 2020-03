March 5 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA - ON MARCH 4, ENTERED UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT REGARDING ISSUANCE & SALE BY CO OF $1.5 BILLION OF 2.400% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* CIGNA - ON MAR. 4, ALSO ENTERED AGREEMENT REGARDING ISSUANCE & SALE OF $750 MILLION OF 3.200% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2040, $1.25 BILLION OF 3.400% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2050 Source: (bit.ly/2VIhful) Further company coverage: