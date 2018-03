March 14 (Reuters) - On Track Innovations Ltd:

* ON TRACK INNOVATIONS RECEIVES PURCHASE ORDER FOR 8,000 ADVANCED UNO 8 READERS FOR ‘SMART ATM’ MARKET

* ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD - ‍DUE TO CONFIDENTIALITY, TERMS OF CONTRACT CANNOT BE DISCLOSED​

* ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD - ‍EXPECTS PURCHASE ORDER TO BE DELIVERED IN BOTH SECOND AND Q3 OF 2018, FOR WHICH OTI WILL RECOGNIZE A ONE-TIME SALE​