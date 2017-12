BRIEF-On Track Innovations Says, Co Received Notice Of Resignation Of Yishay Curelaru From His Position As CFO

Dec 4 (Reuters) - On Track Innovations Ltd:

* ON TRACK INNOVATIONS SAYS ON NOV 28, 2017, CO RECEIVED NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF YISHAY CURELARU FROM HIS POSITION AS CFO - SEC FILING​

* ON TRACK INNOVATIONS - ‍ASSAF COHEN WILL ACT AS INTERIM CFO UNTIL A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR CURELARU IS APPOINTED​

* ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD - ‍CURELARU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL END OF 3 MONTHS FOLLOWING HIS NOTICE TO CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)