BRIEF-Oncimmune Holdings Announces Revenue In Line With Market Expectations For FY 2020

June 4 (Reuters) - Oncimmune Holdings PLC:

* ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC - REVENUE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR FY 2020 WITH FURTHER STRONG GROWTH EXPECTED IN FY 2021

* ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC - TIGHT CONTROL ON COSTS INCLUDING RESTRUCTURING OF BOARD

* ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC - CASH AT YEAR END IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY £4.2 MILLION AND NET DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY £3.1 MILLION

* ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC - GEOFFREY HAMILTON-FAIRLEY, NON-EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIRMAN HAVE STEPPED DOWN FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT