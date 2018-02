Oncobiologics Inc:

* ONCOBIOLOGICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* CASH WAS $13.8 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $3.2 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017