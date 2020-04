April 24 (Reuters) - OncoCyte Corp:

* ONCOCYTE ANNOUNCES $10.7 MILLION REGISTERED OFFERING

* ONCOCYTE CORP - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH BLACKCRANE CAPITAL, OTHER INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO BUT ABOUT $10.7 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES

* ONCOCYTE CORP - WILL SELL AN AGGREGATE OF 4.7 MILLION SHARES AT $2.27 PER SHARE