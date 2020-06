June 29 (Reuters) - OncoCyte Corp:

* ONCOCYTE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DETERMADX™ CLINICAL VALIDATION STUDY

* ONCOCYTE CORP - FINDINGS DEMONSTRATED THAT PERFORMANCE OF DETERMADX DID NOT MEET PREDETERMINED ENDPOINTS FOR STUDY.

* ONCOCYTE CORP - TO NOW FOCUS RESOURCES ON ACCELERATING DETERMARX AND DETERMAIO

* ONCOCYTE CORP - MADE DECISION TO CEASE FURTHER INVESTMENT IN DETERMADX