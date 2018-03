BRIEF-Oncocyte Announces Initial Results Of Determavu™ Feasibility On New Platforms

March 8 (Reuters) - Oncocyte Corp:

* ONCOCYTE ANNOUNCES INITIAL RESULTS OF DETERMAVU™ FEASIBILITY ON NEW PLATFORMS; ENHANCEMENTS MAY INCREASE LUNG CANCER DIAGNOSTIC TEST’S CLINICAL PERFORMANCE

* ONCOCYTE CORP - CO IS ACTIVELY EVALUATING ALTERNATIVE ASSAY PLATFORMS FOR USE WITH MOLECULAR BIOLOGY DIAGNOSTIC TESTING​

* ONCOCYTE CORP - ‍INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU​ COMMERCIALIZATION

* ONCOCYTE CORP - ‍ONCOCYTE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED WAYS THAT POTENTIALLY MAY ENHANCE LUNG CANCER SIGNAL IDENTIFIED BY DETERMAVU​

* ONCOCYTE - CO EXTENDING EVALUATION OF COMMERCIAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS BY DOING A FOLLOW-ON STUDY UTILIZING LARGER SET OF CLINICAL SAMPLES​