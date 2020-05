May 13 (Reuters) - OncoCyte Corp:

* ONCOCYTE ANNOUNCES NEW DATA TO BE PRESENTED AT THE 2020 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY (ASCO) ANNUAL MEETING DEMONSTRATING THAT THE DETERMAIO™ GENE EXPRESSION TEST MAY PREDICT RESPONSE TO IMMUNOTHERAPY IN TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: