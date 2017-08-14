FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OncoCyte confirms launch plans for lung cancer diagnostic test
August 14, 2017 / 8:45 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-OncoCyte confirms launch plans for lung cancer diagnostic test

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - OncoCyte Corp

* OncoCyte confirms launch plans for lung cancer diagnostic test; reports progress toward CLIA lab licensing and second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* OncoCyte Corp - OncoCyte announced that it is planning to expand its senior management team

* OncoCyte Corp - OncoCyte has begun process of hiring a full time Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

