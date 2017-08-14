FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OncoCyte confirms launch plans for lung cancer diagnostic test
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-OncoCyte confirms launch plans for lung cancer diagnostic test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - OncoCyte Corp

* OncoCyte confirms launch plans for lung cancer diagnostic test; reports progress toward CLIA lab licensing and second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* OncoCyte Corp - OncoCyte announced that it is planning to expand its senior management team

* OncoCyte Corp - OncoCyte has begun process of hiring a full time Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.