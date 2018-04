April 23 (Reuters) - OncoCyte Corp:

* ONCOCYTE CORP - ON APRIL 17, BOARD DETERMINED TO PROVIDE A 3% SALARY INCREASE TO EMPLOYEES, AND TO CERTAIN EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* ONCOCYTE CORP SAYS 3% SALARY INCREASE EXCLUDES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND EMPLOYEES HIRED DURING Q4 OF 2017 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2FavMDb) Further company coverage: