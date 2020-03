OncoCyte Corp:

* ONCOCYTE PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.09 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ON MARCH 20, 2020 ONCOCYTE PUT IN PLACE AN AT—MARKET (ATM) OFFERING FOR ACCESS TO ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: