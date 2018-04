April 11 (Reuters) - ONCODESIGN SA:

* FY OPERATING REVENUE UP 77% TO €25.91 MILLION

* END-FY CASH POSITION NET OF SHORT-TERM DEBT OF €9.8 MILLION

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 4.36 MILLION VERSUS EUR LOSS 2.94 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS (ATTRIB. TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF PARENT) EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO