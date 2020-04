BRIEF-Oncodesign Operating Profit Up At 40 Millions Euros

April 9 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA:

* NET PROFIT OF €1.6 MILLION

* MAINTAINS GROUP’S MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES DESPITE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FY OPERATING REVENUES UP +21% TO €40M, DRIVEN BY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF +34% TO €27M

* STRONG CASH POSITION OF €10.7M AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* SETTING UP OF 3 INDEPENDENT BUSINESS UNITS IN JANUARY 2020, SERVICE, BIOTECH AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

* HEALTH CRISIS IS NOT HAVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT, BUT IT IS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE ITS FINAL IMPACT ON ORDER BOOK, REVENUE AND ACTIVITY OF LABORATORIES

* AT TO DATE, FOR 2020, WE ARE MAINTAINING OUR OBJECTIVE OF €40 MILLION IN SALES