Nov 15

* ONCODESIGN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS OPENING THE WAY FOR THE ALK1 PROGRAM TO ADVANCE TO THE LEAD OPTIMIZATION PHASE

ACTIVIN RECEPTOR-LIKE KINASE 1 (ALK1) IS A TARGET INVOLVED IN ANGIOGENESIS WITH PROMISING APPLICATIONS IN CANCER THERAPIES