BRIEF-Oncodesign, Servier Reach First Milestone In LRRK2 Inhibitors Research

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA:

* ONCODESIGN AND SERVIER REACH A KEY FIRST MILESTONE IN THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP ON LRRK2 INHIBITORS FOR PARKINSON’S DISEASE

* FIRST MILESTONE IS REACHED AHEAD OF SCHEDULE, TRIGGERING SUCCESS PAYMENT FOR ONCODESIGN

* LRRK2 INHIBITION HAS MAJOR POTENTIAL IN TREATMENT OF PARKINSON’S DISEASE

* ONCODESIGN RECEIVES A FIRST SUCCESS PAYMENT IN PROGRAM OF EUR 1M

* OVER LIFE OF PARTNERSHIP, SERVIER COULD PAY ONCODESIGN UP TO EUR 320M ($360M) IN MILESTONES PAYMENTS, EXCLUDING ROYALTIES

* ONCODESIGN RECEIVES APPROXIMATIVELY EUR 3 MILLION IN ANNUAL FUNDING DURING RESEARCH PHASE OF PROJECT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)