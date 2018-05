May 22 (Reuters) - OncoDNA:

* ONCODNA ANNOUNCES SCREENING COLLABORATION WITH KURA ONCOLOGY

* ONCODNA SAYS CO TO SUPPORT PATIENT ENROLMENT FOR KURA ONCOLOGY’S PHASE II TRIAL OF TIPIFARNIB

* ONCODNA SAYS FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: