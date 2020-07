BRIEF-OncoDNA To File Friendly Takeover Bid On IntegraGen At EUR 2.20/Share

July 9 (Reuters) - Integragen SA:

* AGREEMENT TO FILE A FRIENDLY TAKEOVER BID INITIATED BY ONCODNA ON INTEGRAGEN TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES AT A PRICE OF 2.20€ PER SHARE

* PRICE PER SHARE OF EUR 2.20, VALUING INTEGRAGEN SHARE CAPITAL AT EUR 14.5M FOR 100%

* THIS TRANSACTION REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF +36.2% COMPARED TO LAST CLOSING PRICE OF INTEGRAGEN SHARES

* OFFER WAS APPROVED ON A UNANIMOUS BASIS BY ALL MEMBERS OF BOARD OF BOTH COMPANIES.

* ONCODNA IS ADVISED BY ODDO BHF, WHITE & CASE AND OSBORNE CLARKE

* PUBLIC OFFER SHALL BE OPENED AT END OF Q3 OF 2020

* ONCODNA CURRENTLY OWNS NO SHARE OF INTEGRAGEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)