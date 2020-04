April 6 (Reuters) - Oncology Pharma Inc:

* ONCOLOGY PHARMA AND KALOS THERAPEUTICS EXPAND LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR EXPLORING KALOS’S ANTI-CANCER LEAD DRUG IN TREATING COVID-19

* SOURCINGLINK.NET INC - AMENDED TERMS OF THEIR COLLABORATION TO EXPLORE TREATMENT OPPORTUNITIES OF COVID-19 VIRUS