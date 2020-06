BRIEF-Oncology Venture Acquires Full Control Of Dovitinib Program

June 8 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture A/S:

* REG-PRESS RELEASE ONCOLOGY VENTURE ACQUIRES FULL CONTROL OF DOVITINIB PROGRAM

* ONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S - ACQUIRED REMAINING 37% OWNERSHIP IN ITS PRIORITY DOVITINIB PROGRAM FROM INVESTOR SASS & LARSEN APS

* ONCOLOGY VENTURE- PRICE OF REMAINING 37% OV-SPV2 APS IS AGREED TO SEK 36 MILLION, POTENTIAL ROYALTY PAYMENT OF 10 % FOR 1ST 24 MONTHS AFTER DEAL SIGNATURE

* ONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S - PAYMENT OF SEK 36 MILLION IS MADE BY CONVERSION OF PAYMENT INTO ONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S SHARES