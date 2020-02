BRIEF-Oncology Venture & Alpha Blue Ocean Mutually Terminate Agreement With EHGO

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture A/S:

* REG-PRESS RELEASE ONCOLOGY VENTURE & ALPHA BLUE OCEAN MUTUALLY TERMINATES AGREEMENT WITH EHGO AS PART OF FINAL FINANCING

* COMPANY COMMITTED NOT TO ISSUE FURTHER SHARES FOR NEXT 30 DAYS.

* ONCNET PROCEEDS TO OV IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 10,5 MILLION UPON SETTLEMENT

* IF WARRANTS ARE EXERCISED THEN COMPANY WILL RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL SEK 13.2 MILLION.

* HAS NEGOTIATED TERMINATION OF DEAL WITH EHGO AS PART OF FINAL FINANCING IN WHICH CO WILL RECEIVE ABOUT SEK 10.5 MILLION IN CASH IN RETURN FOR ISSUANCE OF SPECIFIED SHARES AND WARRANT SHARES