March 9 (Reuters) - ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:

* PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN ONCOLOGY VENTURE AND MEDICAL PROGNOSIS INSTITUTE

* MERGER WILL BE IMPLEMENTED WITH MPI AS CONTINUING LEGAL ENTITY AND OV AS DISCONTINUING ENTITY​

* ‍FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF MERGER COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE REFERRED TO AS ‘ONCOLOGY VENTURE’​

* ‍EXPECTED OPERATIONAL SYNERGIES AMOUNT TO MORE THAN SEK 2 MILLION PER YEAR.​