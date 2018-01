Jan 31 (Reuters) - ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:

* ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM A PHASE 1/2 STUDY WITH LIPLACIS AND ITS DRP IN HEAVILY PRETREATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PATIENTS

* STUDY IS PROGRESSING ACCORDING TO PLAN, AND LAST PATIENT IS EXPECTED TO BE INCLUDED BEFORE END OF Q1 2018.

‍LAST PATIENT IS EXPECTED TO BE INCLUDED BEFORE END OF Q1 2018.​