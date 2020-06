June 9 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture A/S:

* REG-PRESS RELEASE ONCOLOGY VENTURE CALLS FIRST INVESTMENT TRANCHE OF SEK 10 MILLION UNDER ITS SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH GLOBAL CORPORATE FINANCE

* ONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S - IT HAS CALLED UPON GLOBAL CORPORATE FINANCE (GCF) TO INVEST SEK 10 MILLION IN A DIRECTED SHARED ISSUE IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMPANY’S SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH GCF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)