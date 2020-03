BRIEF-Oncology Venture Establishes Convertible Note Program Of SEK 100 Mln

March 31 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture A/S:

* REG-PRESS RELEASE ONCOLOGY VENTURE ESTABLISHES A CONVERTIBLE NOTE PROGRAM OF 100 MILLION SEK

* HAS ESTABLISHED A CONVERTIBLE NOTE PROGRAM OF 100 MILLION SEK

* IF ONCOLOGY VENTURE FULLY UTILIZES CONVERTIBLE NOTE PROGRAM, COMPANY WILL HAVE SUFFICIENT FINANCING TO FUND ITS PLANNED ACTIVITIES FOR 2020

* ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS IS IN FULL CONTROL OF ONCOLOGY VENTURE

* CONVERTIBLE NOTE PROGRAM RUNS FOR 24 MONTHS, DURING WHICH TIME ONCOLOGY VENTURE CAN SOLELY DECIDE TO CALL IN 10 TRANCHES OF 10 MILLION SEK AGAINST ISSUING CONVERTIBLE NOTES TO INVESTOR

* COSTS FOR ONCOLOGY VENTURE ARE 10 % OF TOTAL COMMITMENT OF SEK 100 MILLION, EXCLUDING LEGAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS

* CONVERTIBLE NOTES ARE A ZERO COUPON NOTE AND WILL BE ISSUED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE CORRESPONDING TO THEIR PAR VALUE (I.E. SEK 100,000) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)