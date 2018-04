BRIEF-Oncology Venture Exercises Option To In License Dovitinib A Phase 3 Multi Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

April 9 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture Sweden AB:

* ONCOLOGY VENTURE EXERCISES OPTION TO IN LICENSE DOVITINIB A PHASE 3 MULTI TYROSINE KINASE INHIBITOR

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DOVITINIB

* NOVARTIS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES, AND ROYALTIES ON SALES.

* NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED

* WILL FURTHER REFINE DOVITINIB DRP® BIOMARKER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)