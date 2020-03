BRIEF-Oncology Venture Gets Feedback From On Approval Pathway For Dovitinib

March 20 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture A/S:

* REG-PRESS RELEASE ONCOLOGY VENTURE RECEIVES FEEDBACK FROM U.S. FDA ON POTENTIAL APPROVAL PATHWAY FOR DOVITINIB.

* RECEIVED FEEDBACK FROM ITS RECENT PRE-NDA MEETING WITH U.S. FDA REGARDING A POTENTIAL PATH TO APPROVAL FOR DOVITINIB, ONE OF ITS TOP PRIORITY PROGRAMS.

* FDA INDICATED THAT THEY WOULD ACCEPT NDA FILING IF SUBMITTED, AND PROVIDED ADDITIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING SUBMISSION

* PLANS TO FILE A NEW DRUG APLICATION (NDA) FOR APPROVAL OF DOVITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RCC LATE IN SECOND HALF OF 2020.