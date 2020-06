BRIEF-Oncology Venture Issues 1.6 Mln Shares Under Existing Convertible Loan Note Agreement

June 30 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture A/S:

* REG-PRESS RELEASE ONCOLOGY VENTURE IS ISSUING 1,574,803 SHARES UNDER ITS EXISTING CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTE AGREEMENT WITH NEGMA GROUP LTD AND PARK PARTNERS GP

* IT WILL ISSUE 1,574,803 SHARES AT A PRICE PER SHARE OF SEK 1.27 TO NEGMA GROUP LTD IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTE AGREEMENT.

* SHARE ISSUE IS CARRIED OUT PURSUANT TO CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTE AGREEMENT WITH NEGMA GROUP LTD AND PARK PARTNERS GP