Jan 31 (Reuters) - ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:

* PRESS RELEASE - THE RIGHTS ISSUE OF ONCOLOGY VENTURE IS OVERSUBSCRIBED

* RIGHTS ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED TO ABOUT SEK 59.6 MILLION, RESPONDING TO A SUBSCRIPTION RATE OF ABOUT 133 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)