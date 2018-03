BRIEF-Oncology Venture Sweden Announce Positive Study Results For Diagnostic Tool DRP® In Lung Cancer Patients Treated With Cisplatin​

March 22 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture Sweden Ab:

* ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN, MEDICAL PROGNOSIS INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE POSITIVE STUDY RESULTS FOR DIAGNOSTIC TOOL DRP® IN LUNG CANCER PATIENTS TREATED WITH CISPLATIN​

* ‍PATIENTS THAT WERE ASSESSED AS MOST LIKELY TREATMENT RESPONDERS BASED ON A DRP® EVALUATION HAD A MORE THAN THREE TIMES HIGHER SURVIVAL RATE COMPARED TO PATIENTS ASSESSED AS LESS LIKELY TO RESPOND​

* ‍RESULTS SHOW THAT DRP® CAN FACILITATE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND FUTURE POTENTIAL USE OF ONCOLOGY VENTURES CISPLATIN-BASED DRUG CANDIDATE LIPLACIS®​