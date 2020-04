BRIEF-Oncology Venture To Test Activity Of PARP Inhibitor 2X-121, As Potential Therapy For Coronavirus

April 22 (Reuters) - Oncology Venture A/S:

* REG-PRESS RELEASE ONCOLOGY VENTURE TO TEST ACTIVITY OF ITS PARP INHIBITOR, 2X-121, AS A POTENTIAL THERAPY FOR CORONAVIRUS

* TO TEST ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY OF 2X-121, ITS PARP INHIBITOR, AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

* RECENTLY, PARP INHIBITOR, MEFUPARIB HAS BEEN SHOWN TO HAVE PROMISING ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY AGAINST VIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19

* WILL TEST ABILITY OF PARP INHIBITOR, 2X-121, TO BLOCK INFECTION OF CELLS AND REPLICATION OF CORONAVIRUS IN PRE-CLINICAL EXPERIMENTS

* INTENDS TO WORK CLOSELY WITH U.S. FDA AND NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH (NIH) TO ADVANCE 2X-121 AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE

* WILL ADVANCE TO HUMAN CLINICAL STUDIES AS A POTENTIAL ANTIVIRAL THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)