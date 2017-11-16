FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech and Adlai Nortye enter into $86.6 mln regional licensing agreement for Reolysin
Sections
Featured
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Special Report
Future of Money
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Lessons from Zimbabwe’s coup
Commentary
Lessons from Zimbabwe’s coup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 10:12 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech and Adlai Nortye enter into $86.6 mln regional licensing agreement for Reolysin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc

* Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. and Adlai Nortye enter into $86.6 million regional licensing agreement for Reolysin®

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc - ‍Oncolytics to receive upfront, licensing fee and milestone payments to support phase 3 registration study of usd $21.2 million​

* Oncolytics Biotech - ‍Co is eligible to receive up to additional $65.4 million upon achievement of clinical, regulatory, commercialization milestones​

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc - ‍Upon Adlai Nortye’s commercialization of reolysin, Oncolytics is eligible to receive double digit royalty payments​

* Oncolytics - Adlai to have exclusive development, commercialization rights to Reolysin in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.