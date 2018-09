BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech Announces A Master Clinical Supply Agreement Of An Anti-PD-L1 Checkpoint Inhibitor

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc:

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH® ANNOUNCES A MASTER CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT OF AN ANTI-PD-L1 CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR FOR USE IN THE COMPANY’S CLINICAL PROGRAM

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD TO SUPPLY ATEZOLIZUMAB FOR USE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - ROCHE WILL SUPPLY ATEZOLIZUMAB FOR PROPOSED CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BOTH PARTIES HAVING ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA