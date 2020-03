BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Favourable Aware-1 Safety Update

March 24 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc:

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH® ANNOUNCES FAVOURABLE AWARE-1 SAFETY UPDATE

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH - COHORT 1 SHOWED WIDESPREAD VIRAL REPLICATION IN MAJORITY TUMORS WITH CREATION OF PRO-INFLAMMATORY EFFECT IN TUMOR MICROENVIRONMENT

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - NO NEGATIVE EFFECTS TO HEALTHY TISSUE WERE NOTED IN STUDY

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH - SAFETY COMMITTEE APPROVED AMENDMENT OF STUDY TO LOWER DOSE OF TECENTRIQ TO BE CURRENTLY APPROVED BREAST CANCER DOSE OF 840MG

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - STUDY WILL CONTINUE TO ENROLL PATIENTS