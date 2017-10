Sept 14 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc:

* Oncolytics Biotech announces first patient treated in muk eleven study

* Oncolytics Biotech - once maximum tolerated dose has been identified with no associated safety issues, 10 additional patients will be enrolled at MTD

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc - preliminary data for Muk Eleven study expected to be available in Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: